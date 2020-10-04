-
Kings XI Punjab take on Chennai Super Kings in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Sunday.
KXIP skipper KL Rahul will be hoping to make his presence felt against MS Dhoni's side.
Rahul has a decent record against CSK and will want to enhance his reputation further.
Here we decode his performance against CSK.
Rahul has scored 200 runs against CSK
Till date, against Chennai Super Kings, KL Rahul has racked up 200 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 132.45.
The tally also includes seven sixes and 20 fours.
Moreover, the opening batsman has scored 2,216 runs from 71 matches at an average of 44.32 in the IPL.
He has registered two tons and 17 fifties so far.
How has Rahul fared against Piyush Chawla?
As of now, KL Rahul has managed to score 30 runs off 17 balls by Piyush Chawla.
The former KKR spinner, who was bought by CSK this season, has dismissed him two times.
The leg-spinner has claimed 155 wickets in 161 matches, including a best match haul of 4/17.
In IPL 2020, Chawla has claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 8.60.
A look at KXIP and CSK in IPL 2020
KXIP are placed seventh after scripting one win and three losses from four games.
They have two points with a NRR of +0.521.
CSK are bottom of the pile, with one win and three losses. They have a NRR of -0.719.
Notably, CSK have lost three successive matches after winning the opener.
Rahul has impressed so far in IPL 2020
Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer in the 2020 edition of the IPL. He has notched 239 runs at an average of 79.66. He has hit one ton and a fifty.