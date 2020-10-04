Kings XI Punjab take on Chennai Super Kings in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Sunday. KXIP skipper KL Rahul will be hoping to make his presence felt against MS Dhoni's side. Rahul has a decent record against CSK and will want to enhance his reputation further. Here we decode his performance against CSK.

Rahul vs CSK Rahul has scored 200 runs against CSK

Rahul vs Chawla How has Rahul fared against Piyush Chawla?

KXIP, CSK A look at KXIP and CSK in IPL 2020

KXIP are placed seventh after scripting one win and three losses from four games. They have two points with a NRR of +0.521. CSK are bottom of the pile, with one win and three losses. They have a NRR of -0.719. Notably, CSK have lost three successive matches after winning the opener.

Information Rahul has impressed so far in IPL 2020