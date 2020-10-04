-
Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday.
Both teams won their previous games and will be hoping to build on the confidence.
RCB skipper Virat Kohli hasn't had the best of times facing speedster Kagiso Rabada.
The battle will once again be something to watch out for.
How have these two performed in the IPL?
Further, in the IPL, Kohli has scored 5,502 runs from 173 innings at an average of 37.68.
Notably, he is the highest run-scorer in the IPL.
The 31-year-old has five hundreds and 37 fifties under his belt.
Meanwhile, Rabada owns 39 wickets in 22 matches, including a best match haul of 4/21.
This is how these two have fared against each other
As of now, the RCB skipper has managed to score 12 runs off 13 balls by Rabada, while the South African pacer has dismissed him once.
IPL: Kohli vs DC and Rabada vs RCB
Till date, against Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli has racked up 825 runs from 21 games at a strike-rate of 138.89.
The tally also includes 25 sixes and 77 fours.
As far Rabada is concerned, in two games against RCB, the right-arm pacer has taken six wickets at an average of 8.33.
How have RCB and DC performed in IPL 2020?
DC are atop the IPL 2020 table and have claimed three wins out of four games.
They have a NRR of +0.588, besides collecting six points.
On the other hand, RCB are placed second.
They have also pocketed three wins and have a NRR of -0.954.
These two sides have met 23 times.
RCB have a 14-8 advantage, with one match having no result.