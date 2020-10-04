Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday. Both teams won their previous games and will be hoping to build on the confidence. RCB skipper Virat Kohli hasn't had the best of times facing speedster Kagiso Rabada. The battle will once again be something to watch out for.

IPL How have these two performed in the IPL?

Further, in the IPL, Kohli has scored 5,502 runs from 173 innings at an average of 37.68. Notably, he is the highest run-scorer in the IPL. The 31-year-old has five hundreds and 37 fifties under his belt. Meanwhile, Rabada owns 39 wickets in 22 matches, including a best match haul of 4/21.

Information This is how these two have fared against each other

As of now, the RCB skipper has managed to score 12 runs off 13 balls by Rabada, while the South African pacer has dismissed him once.

Performances IPL: Kohli vs DC and Rabada vs RCB

IPL 2020 How have RCB and DC performed in IPL 2020?