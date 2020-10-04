Mumbai Indians overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. This was MI's third victory in the IPL 2020 season. MI posted 208/5 in 20, with Quinton de Kock scoring 39-ball 67. In reply, David Warner scored a defiant 60, but it wasn't enough for SRH. Here are the records broken.

MI vs SRH How did the match pan out?

Mumbai lost skipper Rohit Sharma (6) early on, before Quinton de Kock (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (27) brought some stability. After Surya's dismissal, De Kock found Ishan Kishan's support. The two added 78 runs for the third wicket. The Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard contributed with brisk scores to help MI post 208/5. In reply, the SRH batsmen got past the line.

MI batsmen MI batsmen script these numbers

De Kock registered his 11th career IPL fifty. The southpaw now has 1,571 runs and went past Naman Ojha's tally of 1,554. Pollard (25*) hit three sixes and has raced to 189 maximums in the competition. He also surpassed the 2,900-mark in the IPL (2,918). Hardik Pandya (28) has raced to 1,173 career IPL runs. He surpassed Tillakaratne Dilshan's tally of 1,153.

Information MI register 13th 200-plus total in IPL

De Kock has now surpassed the 300-run mark against SRH in the competition (306). He also registered his third fifty. MI registered their 13th 200-plus total in the IPL. This was also their highest score against the Sunrisers in the competition.

SRH SRH bowlers script these feats

Rashid Khan (1/22) has raced to 60 IPL scalps. This is the first time in seven innings a bowler has conceded less than six runs per over in Sharjah in IPL 2020. Sandeep Sharma (2/41) now has 97 career IPL wickets. He equaled Dale Steyn's tally. Siddarth Kaul (2/64) went past 50 wickets in the competition (51).

Information Sublime Warner hits these numbers