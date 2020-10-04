Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Sunday. With this win, CSK ended a run of three successive losses. KXIP posted 178/4 in 20 overs after some good bowling at the death from CSK. In reply, CSK batted well this time to get past the target. Here are the records broken.

KXIP vs CSK How did the match pan out?

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 61 runs for the first wicket. The likes of Mandeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran got starts but failed to convert. Rahul brought up another fifty as CSK got back. In the end, KXIP could manage 178/4 in 20 overs. For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets. In reply, the CSK openers laid the foundation for victory.

Rahul Rahul slams 18th career IPL fifty

Rahul has raced to 2,279 career IPL runs at 44.68. The KXIP skipper notched his 18th career IPL fifty. He also surpassed the 300-run mark in IPL 2020. Rahul has raced 263 runs against CSK in eight matches. The tally includes 27 fours and eight sixes. He also surpassed the 1,500-run mark for KXIP in the competition.

Duo Rahul and Mayank script these records as a pair

Rahul and Mayank have batted at least four overs and added 30-plus runs as opening pair in all five matches so far in IPL 2020. In five matches, the duo has added 356 runs for the opening wicket so far this season. Their tally is the seventh-best by an Indian opening pair in an IPL season.

CSK duo Watson and Faf register these feats

Shane Watson registered his 20th career IPL fifty. Watson scored his sixth fifty for CSK in the tournament. The former Australian all-rounder went past the 400-run mark against KXIP. He registered his third fifty against them. Faf du Plessis went past the 2,100-run mark in the IPL. He scored his 15th career IPL fifty. It was also his 13th fifty for CSK.

Do you know? CSK dazzle in the last four overs in IPL 2020

As per ESPNcricinfo stats, CSK have been the most effective team at the death (last four overs) in the IPL 2020 season. They have the most wickets (11), best economy rate of (10.05), best average (18.27) and have conceded the fewest sixes (6).

Partnership Record stand set by Watson and Faf