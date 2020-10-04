In an entertaining first half, Tottenham stunned Manchester United to dish out a commendable victory in gameweek four of the Premier League 2020-21 season. United went ahead early on, before Spurs scored twice in no time. Anthony Martial's red card saw Spurs take charge as they added more misery on the hosts to win 6-1. Here we present the list of records broken.

#MUNTOT Tottenham dish out a commendable performance at Old Trafford

United were awarded a penalty early on and Fernandes converted from the spot. Minutes later, Tanguy Ndomble equalized after United failed to clear the ball. Harry Kane took a quick free and unleashed Son Hueng-min, who scored. Martial was red carded and Spurs grew in confidence. Son added the third, before Kane made it 4-1. Serge Aurier scored the fifth as Kane added another.

Records Tottenham script this record, Son-Kane partnership blossoms

According to Opta, Tottenham are the first visiting side to score four first half goals in a league game away at Manchester United since Spurs themselves also did so in November 1957 in a 4-3 win. Son and Kane have combined for 26 Premier League goals. This is the fifth-most of any duo in Premier League history and the most of any current duo.

United United script unwanted records, Son shines

Son has now been involved in 10 goals in his last four games in all competitions. Manchester United have conceded four goals in the first half of a Premier League match for the very first time, with this their 1,079th match in the competition. This was also the earlier that United conceded two quick goals in a Premier League game since Arsenal in 2015.

Stats More records from the United-Spurs match

The Red Devils have conceded six goals at home in the PL for only the second time after 6-1 defeat versus Manchester City in October 2011. Fernandes has been involved in 18 goals in 17 league games for Manchester United (10 goals and eight assists). Kane has now raced to 146 career Premier League goals. He equaled the tally of Teddy Sheringham.

