It has been a fascinating gameweek of football in the Premier League 2020-21 season. 41 goals were scored across 10 matches held over the weekend. The two biggest results were Tottenham thrashing Manchester United 6-1 and champions Liverpool being stunned by Aston Villa 7-2. There were many astonishing numbers scripted in gameweek four. Here we present the same.

#AVLLIV Stunning records scripted by Villa and Liverpool

Villa have won their opening three league games to a season for the first time since 1962-63. They have won four consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since October 2007. Liverpool have conceded seven goals in a match in all competitions since April 1963. Liverpool's 11 goals conceded is their most after four games of a league season since 1937-38.

#MUNTOT Sloppy United punished by Tottenham

United conceded six goals at home in the PL for only the second time after 6-1 defeat versus Manchester City in October 2011. The Red Devils conceded four goals in the first half of a PL match for the very first time, with this their 1,079th match. United have lost their first two home games of a league campaign for just the fifth time.

#LEIWHU Hammers script record, Leicester found wanting

West Ham, who beat Leicester City 3-0. have now won successive Premier League games while keeping a clean sheet for the first time since May 2019. The Foxes failed to record a shot on target in a Premier League home game for just the third occasion since 2003-04 (also, v Liverpool in December 2019 and v Man City in November 2017).

#CHECRY Notable stats from the Chelsea-Palace encounter

Chelsea and Crystal Palace have seen 19 successive matches not finishing on level terms. Meanwhile, Chelsea have won six consecutive league games against Crystal Palace for the first time. Since the start of last season, Palace have failed to score in the first half in 30 different league games. Jorginho became the second player to score two penalties in a Premier League game.

#EVEBHA Everton maintain 100% record this season

Everton, who beat Brighton 4-2, have won each of their opening four games to a top-flight season for the first time since 1969-70. The Toffees have won their first seven games in all competitions in a season for the first time since 1894-95. Since the start of last season, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored seven headed goals in the Premier League.