Gameweek three of the Serie A 2020-21 season has seen eight games being played. The fascinating gameweek saw 23 goals being scored as seven wins were registered. Atalanta cruised past Cagliari 5-2, whereas, Milan thrashed Spezia 3-0. Lazio and Inter saw their game end 1-1 as Roma beat Udinese 1-0. Here are the key numbers from gameweek three.

Milan AC Milan script a fascinating record, Calhanoglu shines

As per Opta, AC Milan have won their first three seasonal games in Serie A without conceding a single goal for the third time in their history, after 1971/72 (under Nereo Rocco) and 1952/53 (with Mario Sperone). In his last 12 matches with AC Milan in all competitions Hakan Calanoghlu has been involved in 17 goals (8 goals + nine assists).

Atalanta High-scoring Atalanta script a special record

Atalanta are the first team in the history of the Serie A to have scored four-plus goals in each of the first three seasonal games. The last side to do that in the top-5 European Leagues was Real Madrid in the 1987/88 campaign. Atalanta top the proceedings in the Serie A 2020-21 season and have scored 13 goals already.

Information Notable stats from the Lazio-Inter encounter

Lazio have gained the most points (20) from losing position in 2020 in the top-5 European Leagues. Inter registered their first draw of the season and have seven points from three games. Lautaro Martinez scored his 22nd goal for Inter in all competitions.

Records Atalanta smash more records in the Serie A

Atalanta are the first team since AC Milan in 1972/73 to have scored 13+ goals in the first three Serie A seasonal games played. They have scored four league goals in the first half for the fourth time since 2019. Previously, they had done so five times in their entire Serie A history.