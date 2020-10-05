Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals meet each other in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. MI are in good touch at the moment and have registered three wins. RR have lost momentum after the early promise and need to find a way. Ahead of a cracking encounter, we present the match preview.

Mumbai MI have been consistent in their approach

Defending champions MI have a settled side on offer and the performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad highlighted the same once again. The bowling keeps getting better and the three premier pacers have done the job collectively. Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been sensational this season. His contributions in the middle have made a difference. MI will be wanting to keep things simple and go ahead.

RR RR need a quick response

The Royals need answers and that too quickly. Steve Smith will have to rally the side and get them going. RR will count upon the seasoned stars for some much needed respite. One expects RR to find it difficult against MI, but they have to raise the bar to an another level.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI

MI - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.. RR - Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Steve Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (vc & wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It can also be streamed on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Information Stats and head-to-head record