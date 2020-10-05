Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 12:57 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of IPL 2020.
Both the teams have dominated the standings lately.
While RCB were bolstered by skipper Virat Kohli's splendid knock against RR, DC returned to winning ways on Saturday.
In the upcoming game, Kohli aims to make the most of his terrific record against DC.
Let us analyze the same.
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the IPL, having amassed 5,502 runs from 181 matches at 37.68.
Meanwhile, his record against DC is even more substantial.
So far, he has aggregated 825 runs from 21 matches, at a strike-rate of 138.89, while facing them.
The phenomenal tally also includes 25 sixes and 77 fours.
Kohli averages a prolific 63.46 against DC.
Kohli also owns most number of 50+ scores (8) against Delhi Capitals. He is followed by Ajinkya Rahane (7) and Yuvraj Singh (5) on the tally. Furthermore, he has been unbeaten seven times, joint-most against DC with Yusuf Pathan and Kieron Pollard.
Kohli has a decent record against the Delhi Capitals bowlers in the IPL.
As of now, Virat Kohli has managed to score 12 runs off 13 balls by pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, while Rabada has dismissed him once.
He has also smashed the experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra for 158 runs, having faced 100 balls.
Meanwhile, Kohli has been dismissed by Mishra twice.
#ViratKohli has scored 158 runs off 100 balls by Amit Mishra, while Mishra has dismissed him 2 times in the IPL #RCBvDC https://t.co/aID8q50daO pic.twitter.com/y89xRQ0AMn— Cricketpedia (@cricketpedia_in) October 5, 2020
King Kohli announced his comeback in style, by hammering 72 (53) in a crucial run-chase against RR.
Considering this, RCB might look to chase against DC as well.
Interestingly, the match is set to be held in Dubai, which recorded its first run-chase this season as CSK beat KXIP by 10 wickets.
Now, it remains to be seen how Kohli tackles DC's pace attack.
