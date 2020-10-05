The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the 19th match of IPL 2020.

Both the teams have dominated the standings lately.

While RCB were bolstered by skipper Virat Kohli's splendid knock against RR, DC returned to winning ways on Saturday.

In the upcoming game, Kohli aims to make the most of his terrific record against DC.

Let us analyze the same.