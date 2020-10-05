-
Senior cricketer Rohit Sharma has been a revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.
The Mumbai Indians skipper boasts of several records in the cash-rich league.
Rohit, who has helped Mumbai win four IPL honors, has a decent record against Rajasthan Royals.
He will be aiming to do well when the two sides meet tomorrow.
Here we decode his performance.
How has Rohit performed against RR pacer Archer?
When it comes to facing Royals' premier pacer Jofra Archer, Rohit hasn't had a good time.
As of now, the Indian cricketer has managed to score two runs off four balls against Archer, while the English pacer has dismissed him two times.
Meanwhile, Archer has excelled against MI.
In four matches against Mumbai, Archer has taken nine wickets at an average of 10.56.
Rohit has scored 455 runs against RR
Till date, against Rajasthan Royals, Rohit has racked up 455 runs from 21 games at a strike-rate of 124.32. The tally also includes 17 sixes and 38 fours. Meanwhile, he has also registered two fifties against RR.
Rohit's record in the IPL
Overall in the IPL, Rohit has scored 5,074 runs at an average of 31.71.
He has hit one century and 38 fifties at a strike rate of 131.24.
Meanwhile, the right-handed batsman has notched 444 fours and 205 sixes.
He is amongst the three batsmen to have amassed 5,000-plus runs in the competition.
Also, he is on the verge of hitting 450 fours.
A look at Rohit in IPL 2020
In five matches in the 2020 edition of the IPL, Rohit has scored 176 runs from five matches at 35.20. He has slammed two fifties, besides hitting 13 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 144.26.