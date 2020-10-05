Steve Smith will hope to rally the Royals when they take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Tuesday. Smith started off well in the IPL 2020 season, before losing a bit of shine. Smith has had an ordinary show against MI strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah. One will be keen to see how they come up against each other.

Performances A look at Smith vs Mumbai and Bumrah vs RR

Do you know? Smith's performance against Bumrah in the IPL

As of now, the Australian cricketer has managed to score 45 runs off 40 balls bowled by Bumrah. Meanwhile, the Indian pacer has dismissed him two times. Bumrah will be wanting to continue in the same vein against Smith.

IPL How have these two done in the IPL?

In 85 matches, Smith has amassed 2,149 career IPL runs at an average of 37.05. He has hit one century and 10 fifties at a strike rate of 129.92. Smith needs eight fours to register the mark of 200 (192). He has hit 55 sixes. Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed 89 wickets from 82 games at 26.48.

Information How have these two performed in IPL 2020?