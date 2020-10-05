-
Steve Smith will hope to rally the Royals when they take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Tuesday.
Smith started off well in the IPL 2020 season, before losing a bit of shine.
Smith has had an ordinary show against MI strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
One will be keen to see how they come up against each other.
A look at Smith vs Mumbai and Bumrah vs RR
Till date, against Mumbai Indians, Smith has racked up 412 runs from 12 games at a strike-rate of 130.79.
The tally also includes 10 sixes and 35 fours.
Smith has hit four fifties against MI, with a best of 84*.
As far Bumrah is concerned, in six games, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 21.43.
Smith's performance against Bumrah in the IPL
As of now, the Australian cricketer has managed to score 45 runs off 40 balls bowled by Bumrah. Meanwhile, the Indian pacer has dismissed him two times. Bumrah will be wanting to continue in the same vein against Smith.
How have these two done in the IPL?
In 85 matches, Smith has amassed 2,149 career IPL runs at an average of 37.05.
He has hit one century and 10 fifties at a strike rate of 129.92.
Smith needs eight fours to register the mark of 200 (192). He has hit 55 sixes.
Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed 89 wickets from 82 games at 26.48.
How have these two performed in IPL 2020?
In IPL 2020, Bumrah has claimed seven scalps in five matches at 25.14, with a best of 2/18. Meanwhile, Smith has scored 127 runs from four games at 31.75. He has registered two fifties at a strike-rate of 147.67.