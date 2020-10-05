Both the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered blows after Amit Mishra and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with respective injuries. Sadly, Bhuvi could also miss the tour of Australia at year-end. Mishra's ring finger got fractured as Bhuvi picked up a thigh muscle injury. Here are further details.

Mishra Amit Mishra has fractured his ring finger

The 37-year-old Mishra had claimed three wickets from three games this season for DC. According to a report in PTI, a source from Mishra's management team confirmed his fracture. "Amit has fractured his ring finger and is out of IPL tournament. Obviously, it is a very disappointing news considering he was integral to DC's plans," a source told PTI.

Development Mishra will now consult with a specialist, says DC

Mishra suffered the injury while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders. DC issued a statement and said that the spinner will consult a specialist. "Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes him a speedy recovery," the statement read.

Bhuvi injury Bhuvi is out for at least 6-8 weeks

A senior BCCI official claimed that Bhuvi suffered a grade two or three injury. "Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of IPL with a thigh muscle injury. It is probably a grade 2 or 3 injury, which could mean that he would be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks. It might effectively rule him out of India's tour of Australia," he claimed.

Information Bhuvi suffered the injury while playing against CSK