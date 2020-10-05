Delhi Capitals moved back to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 table after a fascinating victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 19. DC batted well and posted a challenging total of 196/4 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis led the way with a fine unbeaten fifty. In reply, DC bowled well and kept RCB in check. Here's more.

RCB vs DC How did the match pan out?

Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) added 68 runs for the first wicket. RCB struck back to reduce RCB to 90/3. However, Rishabh Pant (37) and Marcus Stoinis (53*) added 89 runs for the fourth wicket. Stoinis' powerful knock ensured DC got past 190. In reply, DC got three quick wickets in the powerplay overs to hurt RCB. DC kept things under control.

Information Stoinis slams third career IPL fifty

Marcus Stoinis struck a 26-ball 53*. He slammed his third career IPL fifty and a second one this season. The Aussie all-rounder went past the 100-run mark this season (123).

Kohli Kohli first Indian to score 9,000 T20 runs

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (43) became the first Indian to score 9,000 career T20 runs. Overall, he has become just the seventh batsman to achieve this milestone. In 271 innings, Kohli has amassed 9,033 runs in T20s. He has registered five hundreds and 65 fifties to his name. Kohli now has 817 T20 fours under his belt.

Do you know? Kohli slams these feats as well

Kohli went past the 850-run mark against DC and became the first batsman to do so (868). Kohli now has 5,545 runs in the IPL as he went past the 100-run mark in this edition (133).

Duo Delhi players register these feats

Dhawan went past the 4,700-run mark in the competition and raced to 536 IPL fours. R Ashwin claimed one wicket and has now raced to 128 scalps in the IPL. He claimed his 16th wickets against RCB. Axar Patel has claimed 75 IPL scalps and got past the tally of Munaf Patel. Meanwhile, Axar now has 15 wickets against RCB.

Information Rabada is now the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020