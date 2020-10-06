Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the 20th game of IPL 2020 on October 6. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the match, which has assisted the fast bowlers so far. Across the years, RR skipper Steve Smith has fared well against the Rohit Sharma-led franchise in the league so far. Let us analyze the same.

Smith vs MI A look at Smith's IPL record against MI

In the IPL, Smith has amassed 2,149 runs from 76 innings at an average of 37.05. He also boasts a strike-rate of 129.92 in the tournament. Notably, he is the highest run-scorer against MI among the active RR players, having racked up 412 runs from 12 games at a strike-rate of 130.79. The phenomenal tally also includes 10 sixes and 35 fours.

Information More records of Smith vs MI

Smith has an average of 51.50 against MI in the IPL, second-highest after KL Rahul (62.87). The former has also registered four 50+ scores against them. In 2017, Smith smashed a total of 153 runs against MI at 51.00, playing for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Battles How Smith fares against MI bowlers

Smith has tackled the Mumbai Indians bowlers well in the IPL, thus far. As of now, he has managed to score 45 runs off 40 balls by Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice. Although he scored only six runs off four balls by Trent Boult, the latter is yet to dismiss him. Smith is also unbeaten against leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Twitter Post IPL: Steve Smith vs Jasprit Bumrah

Steve Smith has managed to score 45 runs off 40 balls by Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him 2 times #MIvsRR https://t.co/RUiYmPWUf8 pic.twitter.com/NNGGA8UcaV — Cricketpedia (@cricketpedia_in) October 6, 2020

MI vs RR What to expect?