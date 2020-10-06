A collective effort from the fast bowling contingent helped Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of IPL 2020. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise won their first game against RR since 2015. Prior to this game, MI last clinched victory over them in that season as RR were banned for two seasons (2016 and 2017). Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

As MI elected to bat, openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma gave them an ideal start. However, both of them departed before the 10-over mark. Top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav (79*) picked up from there and powered MI to 193/4. His compatriot Hardik Pandya too remained unbeaten on 30* (19). In reply, RR fell 57 runs short despite Jos Buttler's brilliant knock (70).

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar notches up his best IPL score

Top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav laid the foundation of MI's solid innings. He registered his eighth IPL fifty and finished on an unbeaten 79 (47). This has now become his personal-best score of the IPL. Interestingly, his previous best score also came against RR (72). While his blistering knock was laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes, he recorded a strike-rate of 168.09.

Death overs MI's carnage in the death overs

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya accelerated in the last five, which helped MI accumulate a mammoth total. The duo collected 68 runs from 16th to 20th over. Mumbai Indians have been on the charge in the death this season. Their scores at the death (last three matches) read as - 89/1 vs RCB, 89/1 vs KXIP, 61/1 vs SRH.

Rohit Sharma Rohit continues to struggle against leg-spin

MI skipper Rohit Sharma looked in sublimed form today, however, he fell to leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. He finished on a 23-ball 35, an innings that was studded with 3 sixes and 2 fours. Interestingly, he has been dismissed ten times by leg-spinners since 2017. In this period, only one batsman has been dismissed to leg-spin more than Rohit (Shikhar Dhawan - 13 times).

Information Rohit's record against leg-spin (since IPL 2017)

Since 2017, Rohit has managed to score 154 runs from 140 deliveries at a meager average of 15.40 against leg-spin. Notably, he registered these runs at a strike-rate of 110.00. In the ongoing season, he has been dismissed to leg-spin twice.

Buttler Buttler emerges as the lone warrior

RR opener Jos Buttler played a valiant knock even though the rest of batsmen couldn't complement him during the run-chase. He registered his tenth half-century (IPL), having finished on a 44-ball 70. This was also his third consecutive fifty against Mumbai Indians in the tournament. He racked up 89 (43) and 94* (53) in the 2018 and 2019 season respectively.

Sanju Samson Samson's woes against left-arm pacers