The 21st game of IPL 2020 will see Kolkata Knight Riders facing Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. Notably, the MS Dhoni-led side marked their comeback in style, against Kings XI Punjab, after having faltered in the previous three games. Meanwhile, KKR would want to gain the momentum back after they lost the high-scoring thriller to Delhi Capitals at Sharjah. Here is the preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the match on October 7 (7:30 PM IST). So far, the particular venue has witnessed a number of low-scoring encounters. The wicket here provides more help to fast bowlers than spinners. Meanwhile, one can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

CSK CSK likely to go with the same XI

Things fell back to place for CSK as they registered a comprehensive win against KXIP in the last game. The likes of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis seemed unstoppable, thereby clinching a ten-wicket victory. Nonetheless, skipper MS Dhoni wouldn't like to tinker the winning combination against KKR. Probable XI: Watson, du Plessis, Rayudu, Jadhav, Dhoni (C/WK), Jadeja, Bravo, Curran, Thakur, Chawla, Chahar

KKR Rahul Tripathi might open the innings

Although KKR lost the game to DC, they found the perfect team balance by roping in Rahul Tripathi. Against CSK, he might be promoted at the top as Sunil Narine hasn't fired as an opener so far. Besides, there is no room for any alteration in the side. Probable XI: Tripathi, Gill, Nitish Rana, Russell, Karthik (C/WK), Morgan, Cummins, Narine, Mavi, Nagarkoti, Chakravarthy.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, CSK clearly have an edge over KKR. In a total of 21 matches, CSK have won 13 with a win percentage of 61.9. On the other hand, KKR have won seven of them.

Stats KKR vs CSK: Stats that matter

CSK skipper MS Dhoni requires 29 more runs to touch the 500-mark against KKR. He presently has 471 runs against them at an average of 52.33. Similarly, his counterpart Dinesh Karthik (479) needs 21 runs to reach this feat against CSK. Meanwhile, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo could become the first player to complete a double of 1,500 runs and 150 wickets.

Information Dream11: Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan to lead the side