The impending game of IPL 2020 will see Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders. While CSK aim to the continue their show, the Dinesh Karthik-led side would want to pull up the socks after their recent defeat to Delhi Capitals. Besides, it will be interesting to see how CSK skipper MS Dhoni fares against KKR. Let us analyze the same.

Stats Dhoni's batting stats versus KKR

In the IPL, Thala Dhoni has amassed 4,523 runs from 195 matches at an average of 42.66. He also boasts a strike-rate of 137.81 in the tournament. Notably, he is the second-highest run-scorer against KKR among the CSK players, having racked up 471 runs from 24 games at a strike-rate of 134.57. The phenomenal tally also includes 20 sixes and 29 fours.

Records Records of Dhoni vs KKR

Dhoni has an average of 52.33 against KKR in the IPL, third-highest after JP Duminy (61.50) and Mahela Jayawardene (56.37). In a total of 20 innings played against KKR, Dhoni has registered 11 unbeaten scores, most by a batsman (vs KKR). He also has most number of dismissals as a wicket-keeper (15) against KKR, which includes six catches and nine stumpings.

Battles How he fares against KKR bowlers

Dhoni has often choked against spinners in the IPL. As of now, he has managed to score only 29 runs off 59 balls by KKR spinner Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him once. Meanwhile, he has hammered leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for 46 runs from 28 balls. However, the former has been dismissed by Kuldeep twice, so far.

KKR vs CSK What to expect?