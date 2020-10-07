Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are set to face each other in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. KKR spinner Sunil Narine has enjoyed a decent show against MS Dhoni's side. The senior cricketer will be hoping to step up against the three-time IPL champions. Here we decode Narine's performance against CSK.

Duo How has Narine performed against CSK biggies Watson and Dhoni?

Narine will hope to get going against CSK stalwarts Shane Watson and MS Dhoni. As of now, Dhoni has managed to score 29 runs off 59 balls by Narine, while the right-arm spinner has dismissed him once. CSK opener Watson has managed to score 29 runs off 28 balls by Narine, while the West Indian has dismissed him four times.

Information Narine has claimed 13 scalps against CSK

In 11 matches against Chennai Super Kings, Narine has taken 13 wickets at an average of 20.00, with a best of 2/14. He is the joint-eighth highest wicket-taker against CSK in the competition.

IPL Narine's performance in the IPL

In 114 matches, Narine has clinched 124 scalps at an average of 23.90. He boasts of an economy rate of 6.73. Notably, he is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. However, Narine has been a let down in IPL 2020. In four matches, he has taken just two wickets at an economy rate of 8.50. With the bat, he has managed just 27 runs.

Information How has KKR and CSK done in IPL 2020?