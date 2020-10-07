Last updated on Oct 07, 2020, 01:33 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
The Australian women's cricket team scripted a new record in ODIs after beating New Zealand Women in the third and final match.
Australia Women, who clinched the ODI series by a 3-0 margin, equaled the record of most consecutive ODI wins in international cricket.
They sealed their 21st victory on the trot.
Here we present the key numbers.
Having been asked to bat first by New Zealand, Rachael Haynes and fellow opener Alyssa Healy stitched together a 144-run opening stand.
That laid the foundation as the Aussies posted 325/5.
The White Ferns were then bowled out for just 93.
Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineaux all picked up two wickets each for the home side.
The women's team equaled the long-standing record set by Ricky Ponting's world champion men's team in 2003. The winning run started in 2017 for Australia Women to continue up till 2020.
The 325/5 was Australia Women's highest ODI score against the White Ferns.
This was also their fourth-highest total in ODIs.
Notably, Australia Women have surpassed the 300-run mark on nine occasions.
This was the second time Australia Women scripted a 300-plus total on home soil.
This was their sixth successive ODI series win as well.
Haynes, who scored 96 from 104 balls, hit 10 fours and two sixes.
She surpassed the 1,800-run mark in ODIs for Australia (1,836).
She is now the 10th batswoman to have scripted this milestone for Australia.
It was also her 14th fifty in ODI cricket.
Healy struck 87 from 87 balls.
She struck her 11th ODI fifty and raced to 1,772 runs.
