The four-Test series between Australia and India later this year is set to start with a Day/Night Test in Adelaide. Prior to that, the tour will likely commence with the white-ball games - three ODIs in Brisbane and as many T20Is in Adelaide. However, the entire tour will be subject to final nods from the local state governments in Australia. Here is more.

Schedule A look at the proposed schedule

According to the proposed schedule by Cricket Australia, the pink-ball Test is scheduled to be held at Adelaide Oval from December 17-21. Notably, this will be India's maiden D/N Test overseas and only their second overall. While Melbourne will remain the venue for Boxing Day Test (December 26-30), the following two Tests will be played in Sydney (January 7-11) and Brisbane (January 15-19).

Travel The Indian contingent will fly directly from UAE

As per reports, the Indian contingent will travel directly from the UAE to Brisbane after the completion of IPL on November 10. It is understood that Cricket Australia has chalked out the November 26-30 period for the ODIs and December 4-8 for the T20Is. After that, Team India will play a pink-ball warm-up match in Adelaide before the first Test.

Tour India's tour of Australia (tentative schedule)

1st ODI: November 26 2nd ODI: November 28 3rd ODI: November 30 1st T20I: December 04 2nd T20I: December 06 3rd T20I: December 08 D/N warm-up: Yet to be decided 1st Test: December 17 to 21 (D/N) 2nd Test: December 26 to 30 (Boxing Day) 3rd Test: January 7 to 11 4th Test: January 15 to 19

Information The warm-up fixture likely to be played as intra-squad game

The warm-up fixture is likely to be an intra-squad game, considering the public health guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the trend of intra-squad games started during the recently concluded English Test summer, which helped the selectors pick a final squad.

Permission CA waiting for the official go-ahead

Both Cricket Australia (CA) and BCCI have internally agreed on the itinerary. However, it is yet to be made public as they are waiting for the formal nods from the state governments in Australia. Also, CA has asked the Queensland government for approval of international arrival and quarantine of the Indian and Australian players from the IPL in Brisbane.

Quarantine The teams would want to train during the quarantine period