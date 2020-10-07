Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Thursday. The focus will be on KXIP skipper KL Rahul, who is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2020 season. Rahul's application against SRH spinner Rashid Khan will be a key factor in the match. Here we decode his performance against Rashid.

Overall, Rahul has amassed 2,279 runs from 63 innings at an average of 44.69. He has enjoyed a strike rate of 138.62. Rahul has registered two tons and 18 fifties. Meanwhile, Rashid owns 60 wickets in 51 matches, including a best match haul of 3/14. He has an average of 21.61 and an economy rate of 6.42.

As of now, KL Rahul has managed to score 16 runs off 24 balls by Rashid. Meanwhile, the Afghan wrist-spinner has dismissed him two times so far. Rashid has the edge here and skipper David Warner will want to utilize him wisely.

