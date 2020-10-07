Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Punjab are bottom of the IPL 2020 table after picking up just one win from five games. SRH are sixth with two wins and three losses. Ahead of a crunch battle, we present the match preview.

SRH SRH need their top four batsmen to fire

SRH need more from their top four in order to lay the foundation of a big score. Their strength lies in the class of these four batsmen, besides the bowling of Rashid Khan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence serves as a blow and one will hope the other Indian bowlers will step up in his absence. SRH's lack of a proper finisher is a blow.

KXIP KXIP need answers to address their inconsistency

KXIP need to get the desired balance in the starting XI. Glenn Maxwell has been poor so far and he needs to be replaced. Also, the introduction of Mujeeb ur Rahman could serve purpose for the side. The bowling has looked rusty of late and the desired support has been missing. There is too much pressure on batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Probable XI SRH vs KXIP: A look at the probable XI

SRH - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed. KXIP - KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

SRH vs KXIP, Dream11 team prediction: David Warner (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Manish Pandey. KL Rahul (c), K Gowtham, A Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Stats Stat attack: A look at the key numbers