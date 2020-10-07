One of the greatest all-rounders in world cricket, Dwayne Bravo, turned 37 on Wednesday. Bravo, who is presently with the Chennai Super Kings contingent in UAE, leads the bandwagon of all-rounders in the shortest format. Besides his all-round attributes, his exuberant aura is a plus for any dressing room globally. Let us have a look at Bravo's records in T20 cricket.

Career Bravo's stats in T20 cricket

DJ Bravo is the leading wicket-taker from West Indies in T20 Internationals. He owns 59 scalps from 71 matches at an average of 27.11. Besides, he also has 1,151 runs at a strike-rate of 116.49. Overall, Bravo owns 6,324 T20 runs in 467 matches at 23.95, including 20 fifties. He is also an owner of 500+ wickets in T20 cricket.

500 wickets First to complete 500 T20 wickets

Recently, Bravo became the first-ever cricketer to complete 500 wickets in T20 cricket. Notably, he was also the first to reach 300 wickets (2016) and 400 wickets (2017). In 467 matches, Bravo has 506 scalps at an average of 24.69 and an economy rate of 8.23. It is interesting to note that Bravo has 116 wickets more than the next-best Lasith Malinga (390).

Information Most T20 wickets in a calendar year (2015 and 2016)

In 2016, Bravo snapped up as many as 87 T20 wickets. This is the second-highest tally for a bowler in a calendar year, behind Rashid Khan's 96 (2018). Bravo was the leading wicket-taker in 2015 (69 wickets) and 2016 (87 wickets).

Feats Other notable feats of Bravo

Bravo has 103 wickets as captain in T20s. He is one of only three players to have taken over 100 wickets as captain in the format. Others to have done so are Shakib Al Hasan (137) and Mashrafe Mortaza (114). In 2015, Bravo became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in a knockout game in T20 history (5/23 in 2015 CPL semi-final).

IPL Bravo's splendid record in the IPL