David Warner will be aiming to continue his superb run against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Sunrisers Hyderabad and KXIP face each other on Thursday in the IPL 2020 edition in Dubai. Warner has an important role to play against KXIP and get his side a victory. Here we decode his performance against KXIP.

Warner vs KXIP Warner has amassed 819 runs against KXIP

Till date, against Kings XI Punjab, Warner has racked up 819 runs from 17 games at a strike rate of 142.19. The tally also includes 32 sixes and 85 fours. He has notched 10 fifties against KXIP, with a best of 81. Warner, who is the highest run-scorer against KXIP, needs 81 to register the mark of 900.

Warner vs Shami Warner's show against KXIP talisman Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami, who has claimed eight wickets in IPL 2020 so far, is KXIP's best bet with the ball. He will be aiming to usurp Warner early on and hand the momentum to KXIP. As of now, Warner has managed to score 50 runs off 34 balls by Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him once. Warner has the edge here.

IPL David Warner's performance in the Indian Premier League

Overall, Warner has scored 4,881 runs from 131 matches at an average of 42.81. He has registered four tons and 45 fifties. Notably, he needs one fifty-plus score to register a milestone of 50. The two-time Orange Cap winner had helped SRH lift the IPL 2016 trophy. He is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition.

Information Here's how Warner has performed in IPL 2020?