Rafael Nadal has already reached the semi-finals of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros.
The 19-time Grand Slam winner is vying for a 13th French Open crown.
Two crucial quarter-final matches are set to be held tonight, which includes world number one Novak Djokovic.
In the women's section, the action is also unfolding nicely.
Here we present the details.
Nadal awaits Schwartzman challenge in the last four
Nadal's bid to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams at this year's French Open remains alive following victory over Jannik Sinner.
The big-hitting Italian broke Nadal in the opening set and looked to serve out before the Spaniard hit back and won the tie-break.
Nadal dominated the rest of the quarter-final and won 7-6, 6-4 6-1.
He will face Diego Schwartzman next.
Schwartzman stuns Thiem in epic five-set thriller
Dominic Thiem crashed out of the French Open after losing to 12th seed Argentinean Diego Schwartzman.
In a match that lasted over five hours, Schwartzman managed a 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-2 win over Thiem who was looking to make a fifth successive semi-final at Paris.
The victory guarantees Schwartzman a place in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time.
Petra Kvitova beats Laura Siegemund, earns semi-final berth
Petra Kvitova reached the semis of the 2020 French Open on Wednesday after beating Laura Siegemund in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.
The seventh seed made it to the French Open semi-final for the second time in her career.
Kvitova looked in control and will next face Danielle Collins or Sofia Kenin for a place in the final.
Nadia Podoroska sets up Iga Swiatek date
World number 131 Nadia Podoroska stunned third seed Elina Svitolina in their quarter-final encounter. Podoroska beat Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 and now faces Pole Iga Swiatek, who won 6-3, 6-1 against Italian Martina Trevisan.