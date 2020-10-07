The Delhi Capitals appear to be one of the strongest sides in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. However, their sturdy batting order hasn't allowed skipper Shreyas Iyer to draft India's Test mainstay Ajinkya Rahane in the XI so far. Meanwhile, an official clarified that the DC are not aiming to let go of Rahane, regardless of any scenario. Here is more.

Speaking to ANI, a DC official said that Rahane brings a lot to the table. "You have to understand whatever is being said on social media cannot be the criteria for team selection," he said. "Rahane is a brilliant player and brings in a lot of experience with him. But the simple point is that Dhawan and Shaw have been outstanding at the top."

"He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," the official added.

The first half of IPL 2020 is about to be over and the tourney will soon enter its mid-season stage. During this phase, all the eight franchises will have an opportunity to trade players in the mid-season transfer. For the ongoing season, the teams are permitted to loan capped or uncapped players (Indian or overseas) from others at the halfway point in the season.

A player will only be allowed to move if he hasn't played more than two matches till that stage. Also, any team that wants to trade players must complete seven games in the competition. The price to be paid for the players will not be a part of the purse. Both the parties will have to give an official go-ahead to the deal.

Rahane is one of the most experienced IPL players. His solid technique on the sluggish tracks of UAE is always a plus for any side. The DC may have a strong batting line-up, however, they can always look up to Rahane if either Shaw or Dhawan need to be rested. He also has the propensity to play as a floater in the middle.

