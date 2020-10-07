The match number 22 of IPL 2020 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad facing Kings XI Punjab. Presently, both the teams occupy spots in the lower half of the standings. For SRH, the inclusion of top-order batsman Kane Williamson has bolstered their batting attack. Meanwhile, KXIP would want to introduce pace spearhead Mohammed Shami in front of the former. Let us analyze Williamson's performance against Shami.

Williamson vs Shami Stats that matter

In the IPL, Williamson has aggregated 1,355 runs from 44 innings at an average of 36.62. He also has 12 fifties to his name. On the other hand, Shami owns 48 wickets in 56 matches, including a best match haul of 3/15. Thus far, Williamson has managed to score 16 runs off 15 balls by Shami, while Shami has dismissed him twice.

Data Williamson's record against KXIP

Against Kings XI Punjab, Williamson has racked up 122 runs from four games at a strike-rate of 156.41. The tally also includes 5 sixes and 8 fours. His scores against them read as 54* (27), 54 (41), 0 (3) and 14 (7).

Middle overs Williamson knows how to operate in the middle overs

Over the years, Williamson has emerged as an effective floater in T20 cricket. When in trouble, SRH look up to Williamson, who knows how to keep the scoreboard ticking with his immaculate stroke-play. Across several seasons, he has scored 853 runs from 38 matches at an average of 47.39, in the middle overs (7-15). Considering this, Shami would aim to restrict him.

SRH vs KXIP What to expect?