Last updated on Oct 07, 2020, 09:12 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The match number 22 of IPL 2020 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad facing Kings XI Punjab.
Presently, both the teams occupy spots in the lower half of the standings.
For SRH, the inclusion of top-order batsman Kane Williamson has bolstered their batting attack.
Meanwhile, KXIP would want to introduce pace spearhead Mohammed Shami in front of the former.
Let us analyze Williamson's performance against Shami.
In the IPL, Williamson has aggregated 1,355 runs from 44 innings at an average of 36.62.
He also has 12 fifties to his name.
On the other hand, Shami owns 48 wickets in 56 matches, including a best match haul of 3/15.
Thus far, Williamson has managed to score 16 runs off 15 balls by Shami, while Shami has dismissed him twice.
Against Kings XI Punjab, Williamson has racked up 122 runs from four games at a strike-rate of 156.41. The tally also includes 5 sixes and 8 fours. His scores against them read as 54* (27), 54 (41), 0 (3) and 14 (7).
Over the years, Williamson has emerged as an effective floater in T20 cricket.
When in trouble, SRH look up to Williamson, who knows how to keep the scoreboard ticking with his immaculate stroke-play.
Across several seasons, he has scored 853 runs from 38 matches at an average of 47.39, in the middle overs (7-15).
Considering this, Shami would aim to restrict him.
Dubai will host the upcoming match between SRH and KXIP.
While Kings XI Punjab have lost two matches at this venue so far, the Orange Army beat Chennai Super Kings in their last encounter here.
Interestingly, Shami dismissed Williamson in the previous contest between the two teams (IPL 2019, Hyderabad).
It remains to be seen if Williamson gets on top this time.
