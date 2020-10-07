Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in the 21st match of IPL 2020. The Yellow Army choked toward the end despite cruising at one stage. Notably, this is KKR's first victory over CSK since the 2018 edition. They had lost both the games to CSK in the previous edition. Here are the records broken in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, KKR were off to a terrific start with Rahul Tripathi getting a promotion in place of Sunil Narine. Even as Shubman Gill departed (11), the latter smashed a blistering 81. After the ten-over mark, KKR kept losing successive wickets and were bundled out on 167 eventually. In reply, CSK were powered by Shane Watson's 40-ball 50, however they lost at the end.

Rahul Tripathi Tripathi fires again, this time as an opener

Rahul Tripathi was on the charge despite not getting support from the other batsmen. He did justice to his promotion at the top, having scored 81 off 51 balls. His emphatic innings was studded with 8 fours and 3 sixes, while he registered a strike rate of 158.82. Tripathi's last knocks as an opener read as- 80*, 20, 50, and 81.

Battle Once again, Narine trumps Watson

Watson played a gritty knock of 50 runs that set the tone of CSK's innings. This was his 21st fifty in the IPL history. However, KKR spinner Sunil Narine outclassed him on his second delivery to Watson. Interestingly, Narine has now dismissed the Australian batsman five times in the tournament. Overall, Watson fell to Narine ninth time in T20 cricket.

DJ Bravo Bravo completes 150 IPL wickets

Star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the pick of CSK's bowlers as he finished on 3/39. With this, Bravo became the fifth cricketer to complete 150 wickets in the IPL. Notably, he is only the second fast bowler to have achieved this feat after Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga (170). He is also the third CSK player to do so (Others: Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh).

Dismissals Four catches taken by Dhoni in the match