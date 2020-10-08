Depleted Rajasthan Royals face high-flying Delhi Capitals in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RR are seventh at the moment and have collected four points. Meanwhile, DC have eight points from five matches and could go atop with a win. Ahead of a high-octane clash at Sharjah, here we present the match preview.

RR RR need to find a way against DC

Steve Smith-led RR need to find a way in stopping Delhi. The onus for RR is that they won both matches here at Sharjah and will want to use that confidence. The batting upfront needs to come good and lay the foundation for a big score. Tackling the DC bowlers will not be easy and the Royals need to find a way.

DC DC will hope to continue in the same vein

DC have ticked the right boxes and need to continue in the same vein. They have a sound bowling unit, led by Kagiso Rabada, who has been excellent. Pacer Anrich Nortje and left-arm spinner Axar Patel have been equally productive. The batting has looked sharp with a lot of versatility in the ranks. Against KKR, DC posted the highest total at Sharjah this season.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

RR - Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Ankit Tyagi. DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

RR vs DC, Dream11 team prediction: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith (vc), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ankit Tyagi, Kagiso Rabada. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Info Key stats and head-to-head record