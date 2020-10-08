The international friendlies produced some superb results to start proceedings in a lively manner. Resilient Turkey scored an injury-time equalizer to clinch a draw against Germany in a six-goal friendly thriller in Cologne. Netherland were beaten 1-0 by Mexico, whereas, France and Italy enjoyed convincing wins. Heavyweights Spain and Portugal played out a 0-0 draw. Here we present the key numbers.

France Giroud goes past Platini as France win big

Olivier Giroud became France's second-highest goal-scorer in a 7-1 win over Ukraine. Giroud, 34, scored twice in the first half to and raced to 42 goals on his 100th international appearance as he surpassed Michel Platini. Meanwhile, 17-year-old teenager Eduardo Camavinga netted the opener on his full debut to become France's second-youngest scorer. Ukraine suffered their worst defeat in history.

Records A look at some notable records scripted

Spain manager Luis Enrique hasn't seen his side not concede goals in back-to-back games for first time. Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo made is 300th appearance for club and country since turning 30. Germany, who were held 3-3 by Turkey, saw the versatile Kai Havertz provide two assists. Havertz has amassed 18 goals and 13 assists for club and country in 2020.

Numbers Grosicki nets 19-minute hat-trick for Poland, De Boer's unwanted number

32-year-old Polish winger Kamil Grosicki netted a 19-minute hat-trick in his side's 5-1 win over Finland. He now has four goals for Poland in 2020, besides racing to 17 career national goals in total. Meanwhile, Frank de Boer's first game as Netherlands boss ended in defeat. De Boer had replaced Ronald Koeman, who left for Barcelona.

Italy Italy thrash Moldova 6-0, script these records