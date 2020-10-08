The 2020 French Open women's semi-finals takes place on Thursday. Two-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova continues her fairytale comeback but is set to tested by Sofia Kenin. Semi-final debutants Nadia Podoroska and Iga Swiatek will battle it out against each other in another last four showdown. Ahead of two gruelling battles, we look at the four women semi-finalists.

Nadia Podoroska Nadia Podoroska is the first qualifier to reach this far

Argentina's 23-year-old Podoroska made history when she claimed her place in the semis. She became the first qualifier in the Open era to reach the French Open women's semi-final. The world number 131 had never won a Grand Slam match before the tournament. Her notable moment at Roland Garros was overcoming Elina Svitolina. She is already set to move into the world's top 50.

Iga Swiatek Swiatek primed to do big things

Nineteen-year-old Swiatek scripted the biggest win of her career when she swept aside the top-seeded Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 16. She hasn't dropped a set so far. In 2018, she was a champion at the French Open girls' doubles event. She also became a girls' singles champion at the Wimbledon. Swiatek began playing regularly on the WTA Tour in 2019.

Petra Kvitova Petra Kvitova will be aiming to get the job done

30-year-old experienced tennis ace Petra Kvitova is bidding for a first Grand Slam title since returning from a career-threatening knife attack in 2016. This may be the perfect opportunity for the seventh seed to rise high and get the job done. The two-time Wimbledon champion was ousted in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year, besides losing in the fourth round at the US Open.

Sofia Kenin Sofia Kenin will be hoping to win another Slam title