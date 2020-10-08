Former South African pacer Vernon Philander's younger brother Tyrone was shot dead in the family's hometown Ravensmead, Cape Town on Wednesday. Vernon confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday. Tyrone was killed metres from the family home in the neighborhood of Ravensmead. According to reports in South Africa media, Tyrone was shot while delivering water to a neighbor. Here are further details.

Murder 'Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder'

Vernon said his family is coming to terms with the brutal murder. He requested that the family's privacy be maintained during this difficult time. "Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead earlier today. I would like to ask that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time," Vernon wrote.

Investigation Investigation underway as Vernon asks media to give space

"The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace. Tyrone is forever in our hearts," added Vernon.

Incident Tyrone was transporting a trolley with water to a neighbor

As per reports, Tyrone was transporting a trolley with water to a neighbor when he was shot. An African News Agency (ANA) reporter said his distraught mother Bonita, accompanied by a family member, watched in horror as her son's body lay in the street. Police said the incident happened during lunch time and are investigating the case as a murder.

Career A look at Vernon Philander's career

The 35-year-old Philander retired after the home Test series against England in January this year. In 64 Tests, Vernon claimed 224 scalps at an average of 22.32. He took 13 five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/21. Vernon scored 1,779 runs with the bat, including eight fifties at 24.04. He also featured in 30 ODIs, taking 41 wickets, besides playing seven T20Is as well.

Twitter Post Philander on the incident