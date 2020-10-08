Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 05:58 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin has revealed that coach Ricky Ponting wanted him to 'Mankad' Aaron Finch as he also believed that the Australian had gone down very far.
Ashwin was seen giving a warning to Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Finch in Dubai on Monday during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
Here's what Ashwin said regarding the incident.
Finch was almost yard-and-a-half-down the track even before Ashwin had released the ball from his hand.
The off-spinner stopped midway through his bowling action as Finch continued to charge down.
It was only after a while that Finch, who was looking at his batting partner Devdutt Padikkal during the act, realized what had happened and came back to the crease.
Recently, Ponting opened up on a suggestion in relation to the controversial Mankad rule.
The former Australian skipper said the batting side should be penalized with runs if the non-strikers leave the crease early.
"I think there should be some sort of a run penalty," he said.
He said if a batsman is out of his crease, a run penalty should be applied.
"You can't stop thefts till thieves repent. I can't be police forever. I tagged Ponting in the tweet. He (Ponting) said he would have asked me to run him (Finch) out," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Ashwin said he let Finch off as the Australian is his good friend.
"He (Finch) has been a good friend since KXIP (days), so I let it slide as a final warning," Ashwin said.
Ashwin added that a severe punishment is viable.
"I severely feel that the punishment should be severe. Dock 10 runs for backing up. No batsman would go out then."
Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler was at the receiving end of the infamous 'Mankading'.
Buttler, who was well set, was 'Mankaded' by then KXIP skipper Ashwin in match number four of the 12th edition of the IPL.
This was the first such dismissal in the history of IPL.
There was widespread debate regarding Ashwin's decision, however, he did actually play by the rules.
Ashwin said that Ponting is talking to the ICC committee about a penalty and that the former is trying to keep his promise. "He said he is talking to ICC committee about a penalty. He is trying really hard to keep his promise," he added.
