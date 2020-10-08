Rajasthan Royals are all set to face Delhi Capitals in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season at Sharjah. In what's expected to be another run-fest, it will be a challenge for bowlers to stop the batsmen given the short boundaries. Jofra Archer will hope to utilize his strengths and stop Shreyas Iyer. Here we present the key numbers.

Performance A look at Iyer vs RR and Archer vs DC

Till date, against Rajasthan Royals, Iyer has racked up 118 runs from six games at a strike-rate of 129.67. The tally also includes eight sixes and eight fours. Archer has played just two matches against DC so far since making his IPL debut in 2018. He has claimed one wicket and has been costly in those 7.1 overs bowled.

Do you know? A close contest between Archer and Iyer in the IPL

As of now, DC captain Iyer has managed to score nine runs off seven balls by the Englishman. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer has never dismissed him. Archer will want to draw first blood when the two come up against each other.

IPL How have these two performed in the IPL?

The versatile Iyer has scored 1,862 runs from 67 matches at an average of 31.56 in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 128.41 in the competition. He has smashed 14 fifties, with a best of 96. Iyer has hit 160 fours and 76 sixes. Meanwhile, Archer has claimed 31 wickets from 26 IPL games. He has an average of 24.45.

Information How have these two fared in IPL 2020 season?