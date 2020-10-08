Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Kings XI Punjab their fifth defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. KXIP stay bottom of the pile with one win from six games. Meanwhile, SRH claimed their third win. Jonny Bairstow's stroke-filled 97 helped SRH post 201/6 in 20 overs. In reply, KXIP (132/10) failed to chase down the target. Here are the records broken.

SRH vs KXIP How did the match pan out?

David Warner (52) and Bairstow added 160 runs for the first wicket in just 15 overs. The duo hit 19 boundaries between them. KXIP spinner Ravi Bishnoi hit back to claim both set batsmen in the 16th over. SRH lost momentum but managed to score 201/6. In reply, KXIP lost their top three quickly, before Nicholas Pooran launched an assault. However, it wasn't enough.

David Warner Brilliant Warner smashes a host of records

SRH captain David Warner slammed his 46th career IPL fifty and an eleventh one against KXIP. The southpaw surpassed the 4,900-run mark in IPL (4,933). Notably, Warner became the first batsman to get past the 850-run mark against KXIP (871). Warner scripted a unique record against Punjab. He has now scored 50-plus runs in each of his last nine IPL innings against KXIP.

Do you know? Warner is the first batsman to notch 50 fifty-plus scores

Warner has become the first batsman to score fifty 50-plus scores in the IPL. He had also become the first to 30 and 40 fifty-plus scores in the tourney. Warner slammed his 36th fifty for SRH. He has raced to 3,498 runs for the franchise.

Duo Warner-Bairstow register fifth IPL century-plus stand

Bairstow, who hit 445 runs in IPL 2019, has gone past the 200-run mark in this edition (241). The wicket-keeper batsman registered his third fifty of the season and fifth overall. Warner and Bairstow notched their fifth century-plus stand in the IPL. They equaled the tally of Gautam Gambhir/Robin Uthappa. SRH registered their 23rd century stand for any wicket in the IPL.

Information Warner-Bairstow register these numbers with 160-run partnership

Warner and Bairstow's 160-run stand is the 14th-highest for any wicket in the competition. This is also the seventh-highest stand for the first wicket by any team. It's SRH's second-highest stand for the first wicket in the tournament.

Stats Unique record scripted by KXIP, SRH's death overs issue continues

KXIP bowlers had gone 219 balls (36.3 overs) without a wicket in the 2020 edition of the IPL. And then, they claimed three wickets in a space of seven balls tonight. SRH have the worst run rate at the death overs among all eight IPL sides (8.76). The Orange Army have lost 22 wickets in the final phase - most among all teams.

Pooran Pooran registers 17-ball fifty against SRH

Nicholas Pooran registered a 17-ball fifty against SRH. This is now the second-fastest fifty for KXIP in the IPL. Pooran notched the fastest fifty in IPL 2020, taking over from Sanju Samson (19 balls). The West Indian batsman hit his maiden IPL fifty as well. He hit five fours and seven sixes at 208.11.

Information Rashid Khan scripts these feats