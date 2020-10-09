Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 23rd fixture of IPL 2020. While DC seem to be the front-runners for the title race this time, the Steve Smith-led side are yet to find their perfect XI. Meanwhile, star batman Rishabh Pant, who fares well against RR, will aim to capitalize in the upcoming game. Let us analyze his record against RR.

Record A look at Pant's IPL record against RR

In the IPL, Pant has amassed 1,907 runs from 59 matches at an average of 36.67. He also has 11 fifties and one ton to his name. Notably, he is the second-highest run-scorer against RR among the active DC players, having racked up 220 runs from four games at a strike-rate of 188.03. The phenomenal tally also includes 14 sixes and 18 fours.

Data More records of Pant vs RR

Presently, Pant averages an astronomical 110.00 against Rajasthan Royals and has been dismissed only once. He has also registered three IPL fifties against them. So far, his scores (vs RR) read as - 20 (14), 69 (29), 78* (36), and 53* (38).

Battles Pant is unbeaten against Archer and Gopal

Thus far, Pant has got the better of Rajasthan Royals bowlers in the IPL. As of now, he has managed to score 25 runs off 12 balls by Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to dismiss him. He has also smashed leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal for 36 runs off 24 balls. It is interesting to note that Pant is unbeaten against Gopal as well.

DC vs RR What to expect?