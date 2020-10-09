The 2020 French Open men's singles semi-finals will be held on Thursday. Rafael Nadal will be up against Diego Schwartzman, whereas, Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Novak Djokovic. One expects two crunch matches at the Roland Garros as things come to the business end. Both Schwartzman and Tsitsipas are aiming to reach their maiden Slam finale. Here we look at the four semi-finalists.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas has risen through the ranks

Tsitsipas made headlines when he beat Roger Federer at the 2019 Australian Open (Rd 16). This is his second semi-final appearance in a Slam event. The 2019 ATP Finals champion has already shown his mettle at the big stage. At 22, the world number six has hit the right chords. After a five-set thriller in the opener, Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set.

Novak Djokovic Djokovic is vying for his 18th Slam honor

17-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic will hope to get past Tsitsipas in a crunch battle ahead. The world number one has won five of the last 10 Grand Slams since 2018. Djokovic has been in exceptional form at the ongoing French Open. Besides one title here, he has been a three-time finalist. The onus is on Djokovic to get the job done.

David Schwartzman David Schwartzman to face the best player on clay

Argentine Diego Schwartzman, 28, will be up for the biggest challenge when he takes on 12-time champion Nadal. Victory would make Schwartzman only the third person to beat Nadal at Roland Garros. Schwartzman will take heart from the fact he beat Nadal in straight sets on clay in Rome last month. This is Schwartzman's maiden semi-final appearance at a Slam event.

Rafael Nadal Nadal out to do his regular job