Two of India's greatest superstars are set to clash as Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game of Saturday's double-header. While CSK have already lost four matches, the RCB fare slightly better than them. Besides, Thala MS Dhoni, who is yet to fire this season, would want to continue his magnificent run against RCB. Let us analyze the same.

Record A look at Dhoni's IPL record against RCB

MS Dhoni is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the IPL. In 196 games, he has aggregated 4,534 runs at an average of 42.37. He also has 23 fifties to his name. Notably, he is the all-time leading run-scorer against RCB, having racked up 794 runs from 27 games at a strike-rate of 143.58. The phenomenal tally also includes 45 sixes and 46 fours.

Information Most sixes against RCB

Dhoni has most slammed most number of sixes (45) against RCB in the IPL, nine more than the next-best David Warner (36). His highest score of 84* against them came in 2019, wherein he nearly stole a victory for CSK.

Battles How Dhoni fares against RCB bowlers

Dhoni has a formidable IPL record against RCB bowlers. Against their trump-card Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhoni has aggregated 75 runs off 52 balls, getting dismissed once. He has also smashed Dale Steyn for 111 runs (59), and Umesh Yadav for 62 (34). The duo has dismissed Dhoni twice and once respectively. However, he is yet to face Washington Sundar and Isuru Udana in the tournament.

Do you know? A strike-rate of 108.21 in the middle overs (vs RCB)

Despite gaining success against RCB, Dhoni often stumbles in the middle overs. So far, Dhoni has scored 356 runs at a meagre strike-rate of 108.21 in the middle overs (7-15), against them. Considering Dhoni's current form, RCB will look to choke his flow of runs.

CSK vs RCB What to expect?