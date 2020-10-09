Depleted Kings XI Punjab face Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. KXIP have lost five out of six matches this season to be bottom of the eight-team table. KKR have won three matches so far and are fourth at the moment. Ahead of a crunch encounter, we present the match preview.

KXIP KXIP have been hapless in the last four matches

KXIP have lost four matches in a row and the bowling has been below par. In these four games, they have conceded 199.75 runs at an average. KXIP need to sort this out if they are to stop KKR. Also, the batting is too reliant on the openers, besides Nicholas Pooran. Skipper KL Rahul needs to start fresh and change the dynamics.

KKR KKR will hope to impose their authority

It was a commendable win for KKR against CSK as they came back well at the death to stop MS Dhoni's side. KKR need their batsmen to fire and the form of Andre Russell will be a cause of concern. The bowling has done well of late and the faith shown in the youngsters has been fruitful. KKR will hope to impose their authority.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

KXIP - KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. KKR - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

KXIP vs KKR, Dream11 team prediction: Nicholas Pooran, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Details A look at the stats and head to record