Kings XI Punjab need to get back to winning ways after losing four successive games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season in UAE. Skipper KL Rahul, who is the top run-scorer in IPL 2020, will once again hold the cards for his side. Rahul has a decent record against Kolkata Knight Riders and we decode his performance against them.

Rahul vs Narine Rahul against KKR's Sunil Narine in the IPL

For KKR, talisman Sunil Narine will want to make his presence felt. The all-rounder has claimed 125 wickets in total out of which 26 have come against KXIP (second-highest). Notably, Rahul has done well against Narine. As of now, he has managed to score 70 runs off 32 balls by Narine, while the spinner has dismissed him two times.

Do you know? A look at Rahul's performance against KKR

Till date, against Kolkata Knight Riders, KL Rahul has racked up 195 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 165.25. The tally also includes 11 sixes and 19 fours. Rahul has registered three fifties with a best of 66 at 32.50 against KKR.

IPL Rahul's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 73 matches, Rahul has registered 2,290 runs in the competition. He has hit two centuries and 18 fifties. Rahul has an average of 44.04 and a strike rate of 137.95. Overall, he has managed to amass 207 fours and 91 sixes. In the ongoing edition of the IPL, the right-handed batsman has scored 313 runs from six games at 62.60.

Information How have these two sides done in IPL 2020?