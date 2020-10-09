The second game of Saturday's double-header will see Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. Notably, the Virat Kohli-led side seems to have gained momentum this season despite losing a couple of games. Paradoxically, the Yellow Army choked against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game despite getting on top. Here is the preview of the impending clash.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Stadium will host the match on October 10 (7:30 PM IST). So far, only CSK have completed a run-chase at this venue (vs KXIP). This states the wicket slows down in the second half and gets favorable for bowlers. One can watch the match live on Star India network, while live streaming is also available on Hotstar app.

CSK Kedar Jadhav likely to miss out

CSK have been under the scanner more often than not in the ongoing season. Even after Shane Watson set the tone for their chase against KXIP, the game slipped away from CSK. While questions will certainly be raised on Kedar Jadhav's role, CSK would want to fix their middle-order. Probable XI: Watson, du Plessis, Rayudu, Dhoni (C/WK), Jadhav/Ruturaj, Jadeja, Bravo, Curran, Thakur, Chahar, Karn.

RCB Morris could play his first game this season

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take centre stage after a span of five days. They would have reviewed their batting failure in their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals. Besides, the bowlers were also taken for cleaners. Nevertheless, all-rounder Chris Morris will likely be available for the upcoming game. Probable XI: Padikkal, Finch, Kohli (c), de Villiers (WK), Ali, Dube, Sundar, Udana/Morris, Saini, Siraj, Chahal.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the Chennai Super Kings clearly rule the roost. In a total of 24 matches, CSK have won 15 with a win percentage of 65.21. On the other hand, the RCB have won eight of them.

Records Dhoni, Kohli eye these milestones

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is six runs away from completing 800 runs against RCB. He is presently the leading run-scorer against them, having scored 794 runs at 41.78. Similarly, Virat Kohli, who owns the runs tally against CSK, requires 53 runs to reach this feat. The RCB skipper has tallied 747 runs against the Yellow Army, thus far.

Information Dream11: Watson, Padikkal handed leadership roles