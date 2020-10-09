The 2020 French Open women's final will be contested between Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin and Polish teenager Iga Swiatek after two contrasting displays in their semi-finals. Sofia will be hoping to seal her second Grand Slam title. Notably, the two youngsters are set to face each other for the first time on the tour. Here we present the complete preview.

Mood Both players happy after reaching the final

Swiatek said she is happy to be in the final and is wary of Kenin. "Sofia is on fire this year," said Swiatek after her win over world number 131 Podoroska. "I don't want to think about it - I'm just happy I'm in the final." Meanwhile, Kenin said she was 'super proud' of herself after overcoming Kvitova.

Information How did these two perform in the semi-finals?

19-year-old Swiatek needed only 70 minutes to beat Argentine Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 to reach her first Slam final. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Kenin overcame Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5. Kenin had to save 10 break points against the two-time Wimbledon winner.

French Open One expects a tight affair between the two rising stars

Swiatek's victory over favorite Simona Halep showed she can beat the very best. Her subsequent victories over qualifiers showed she doesn't get carried away. The 19-year-old is yet to drop a set and has been superb. The final is expected to be close, despite Swiatek being the world number 54 and will be up against the reigning Australian Open champion.

Stat attack Key stats ahead of the women's singles final

Sofia Kenin will try to be the first player to win two women's singles Grand Slams in a season since Angelique Kerber in 2016. Swiatek could become only the second women's player to win the French Open title without dropping a set after Justine Henin in 2007. Swiatek is only the second woman from Poland to reach the final at Roland Garros.

Notable stats Other notable stats ahead of the final at Roland Garros