West Indian legend Brian Lara is impressed with the young Rishabh Pant. Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live, Lara highlighted Pant's off-side play, stating his stroke-play has become vivid. Notably, Pant has improved his style of playing by paying heed to both sides of the ground. As a result, he has fared well so far in the ongoing IPL season.

Lara described how the modification in Pant's technique has paved the way for Delhi Capitals in recent times. Rightly so, the results have been positive lately. "He (Pant) is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game," Lara said. "I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department."

The Caribbean maestro said Pant has successfully left behind his fascination for the on-side. "On what (when he first came to scene) immediately was noticeable was his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also, look at his run (earlier) scoring chart(s) and that's quite a proof of that fascination he had with the on-side," added Lara.

As pointed out by Lara, Pant has added several new dimensions to his batting style. Earlier, he aimed to target the on-side, playing across the line more often than not. This made his entire body-weight fall on the off-side, thereby disrupting his balance. Since Pant started hitting the ball from the point region to long-off, he has become more versatile.

"He is now very well-balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring - over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there," Lara asserted.

