Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 06:15 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The clash of titans is back as Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.
For CSK, the resurrection of star opener Shane Watson has bolstered the batting order.
However, RCB will certainly aim to exploit his weakness in dealing with spin by introducing Yuzvendra Chahal early on.
Let us analyze Watson's performance against Chahal.
In the IPL, Watson has aggregated 3,760 runs from 136 innings at an average of 31.33.
He also has four tons to his name.
On the other hand, Chahal owns 108 wickets in 89 matches, including a best match haul of 4/25.
Thus far, Watson has managed to score 24 runs off 34 balls by Chahal, while Chahal has dismissed him thrice.
Watson hasn't made any impact against RCB in the tournament. As of now, the CSK opener has aggregated 294 runs from 15 innings at an average of 24.50 against them. Notably, his strike-rate also drops to 117.60 as compared to his overall 139.10.
Since 2018, the Chennai Super Kings have majorly relied on Watson for fetching constructive starts.
Even in the ongoing season, Watson's emphatic knocks at the top has helped CSK gain the momentum.
However, his record against RCB in the power-play overs is dismal.
Against them, he owns a total of 94 runs from 10 matches in the power-play. Meanwhile, his strike-rate plunges to 93.07.
On the contrary, Watson fares better in the middle overs (7-15). Across various seasons of IPL, he has scored scored 152 runs from seven matches at a strike-rate of 123.58 in the middle overs against RCB.
Watson has reinstated his form in the ongoing season by making slight technical adjustments, having stumbled initially.
His 181-run partnership with Faf du Plessis single-handedly won the game for CSK against Kings XI Punjab.
However, he will surely be watchful against Chahal's sharp leggies.
The match will be played in Dubai, wherein Watson notched up an unbeaten 83 against KXIP.
