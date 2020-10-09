India's top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, on Friday, completed a decade in international cricket. To mark this special occasion, the Indian stalwart thanked his fans for their immense love and support. Over the years, Pujara has been the backbone of Team India's top order in Test cricket. His defiant knocks have helped India secure some remarkable victories both at home and overseas.

Journey An excerpt from Pujara's tweet

Here is what Pujara tweeted. "Truly privileged and blessed to have completed 10 yrs as an Indian cricketer Flag of India Folded hands. Growing up playing cricket in Rajkot all those years back, under the watchful eyes of my father, I would never have imagined the journey would bring me here. Thank you for all the support and wishes," Pujara tweeted.

Twitter Post Here is what Pujara wrote on Twitter

....Thank you for all the support and wishes. Look forward to contributing lots more to the team!



P.S. Coincidentally, today also happens to be the wife's birthday, so Puja has ensured I will never forget this date 😀#grateful #blessed #10years #lotsmoretogo — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 9, 2020

Debut A remarkable international debut in 2010

Pujara made his debut in 2010 against Australia (2nd Test, Bengaluru). Coming in at number three, he piled up an impressive 72 (89) in the second innings as India comfortably chased down 207. Following an inconsistent run, Pujara finally resurrected with a maiden Test ton (159) against New Zealand in 2012. In the following series (vs England), he also slammed an unbeaten 206.

Spot Pujara cemented his spot in the Test side eventually

As the decade progressed, Pujara cemented his spot in the whites with his daddy hundreds. However, he was often termed a flat-track bully and criticized for not scoring as consistently away from home. Nevertheless, Pujara continued to perform momentarily in the SENA countries during this period. After yet another dismal show in England (2018), Pujara finally shut the critics when India toured Down Under.

2018 He helped India win their first Test series in Australia

Just when Pujara's overseas form was questioned, he silenced the detractors with his powerful knocks as India registered a historic series victory Down Under in 2018/19. He was the leading run-scorer of the Test series, having racked up 521 runs from four matches at a prolific average of 74.43. The 32-year-old slammed three tons and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Pujara Pujara is certainly Team India's prized possession