Delhi Capitals went back to the top of the table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side overcame Rajasthan Royals in match number 23 of the IPL 2020 edition. Rajasthan suffered a fourth successive loss. DC scored 184/8 in 20 overs at Sharjah. In reply, RR faltered with the bat to lose the encounter. Here are the records broken.

RR vs DC How did the match pan out?

DC lost Shikhar Dhawan early on, before Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer got starts. RR hit back and got the duo in quick fashion. Rishabh Pant followed suit as Marcus Stoinis got the scorecard ticking with some lusty blows. Shimron Hetmyer's blitz helped them post 184/8. Jofra Archer (3/24) and Rahul Tewatia (1/20) were terrific. In reply, DC bowlers got the job done convincingly.

DC batsmen Delhi batsmen script these feats

Marcus Stoinis (39) went past the 150-run mark in IPL 2020 (162). He hit three sixes in the match and has taken his tally to nine (joint-most for Delhi). Shreyas Iyer (22) became the seventh batsman to surpass the 200-run mark this season (203). Axar Patel (17*) raced to 824 career IPL runs. He surpassed the tally of Sunil Narine (815).

Duo Archer shines with the ball, Smith scripts these records

Archer has raced to eight wickets in IPL 2020 from six games. The Englishman has 34 IPL wickets to his name. Steve Smith (24) surpassed the 150-run mark in IPL 2020 (157). The Australia has now scored 2,179 career IPL runs and went past Rahul Dravid's tally of 2,174. Smith became the seventh batsman to cross the 900-run mark for RR (916).

DC bowlers DC bowlers register these feats