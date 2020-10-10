Chennai Super Kings are all set to square-off with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 25th match of IPL 2020. The two sides would want to secure a win as the league is nearing the mid-season phase. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli will be raring to go after finally finding his touch in the tournament. Let us decode his performance against CSK.

Record A look at Kohli's IPL record against CSK

Presently, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL. In 182 games, he has aggregated 5,545 runs at an average of 37.72. He also has five tons to his name. Besides, he is also the all-time leading run-scorer against CSK, having racked up 747 runs from 24 games at a strike-rate of 124.08. He has amassed these runs at an average of 37.35.

Data Joint-second-most sixes against CSK

Kohli has most slammed the joint-second-most sixes (30) against CSK in the IPL, along with his former teammate Chris Gayle. His highest score of 73 (49) against them came in 2014, however, RCB were handed an eight-wicket defeat.

Battles Kohli vs CSK bowlers

Kohli boasts a terrific record against CSK bowlers. Against Deepak Chahar, Kohli has aggregated 36 runs off 27 balls, getting dismissed once. He has also tallied for 29 runs off 21 balls against Chahar's compatriot Shardul Thakur, while Thakur has dismissed him once. Interestingly, Kohli has smashed leg-spinner Karn Sharma for 79 runs from 36 balls. The latter is yet to dismiss Kohli.

Do you know? A strike-rate of 189.16 in the death overs (vs CSK)

Over the years, Kohli has also had success in the death overs (16-20) against CSK. So far, he has accumulated 157 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 189.16 in the death overs. It will be interesting to see how CSK restrict him.

CSK vs RCB What to expect?