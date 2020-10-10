Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals face each other in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. SRH have won three so far from six games. Meanwhile, RR have struggled of late, losing four successive games. The Royals are in a must-win scenario and things need to change for them. Ahead of a crucial encounter, we present the preview.

SRH SRH will want to continue with their momentum

The win against KXIP served as a huge morale-booster for SRH and they will want to continue in the same vein against RR. The contribution of the top four batsmen will be crucial for the Orange Army. With not much power in the middle order, SRH have got to be wary of their approach. They have a quality bowling line-up led by Rashid Khan.

RR RR need to find some inspiration from somewhere

RR's batting is a cause of concern and the losses suffered have been big. This has taken a toll on their NRR. Skipper Steve Smith said he is unsure about Ben Stokes featuring against SRH as he hasn't had a lot of practice, besides being in quarantine. Too many chopping and changing hasn't favored RR and there needs to be a solution somewhere.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

SRH - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed. RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

SRH vs RR, Dream11 team prediction: David Warner, Steve Smith (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manish Pandeym Jonny Bairstow (c), Rahul Tewatia, Abhishek Sharma, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Andrew Tye. The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Details A look at the key stats and head-to-head record