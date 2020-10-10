Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. All eyes will be on SRH skipper David Warner against the Royals. Warner has a decent record against RR in the IPL and he will want to make his presence felt in this crucial encounter. We analyze his performance against RR in the IPL.

Archer Warner versus RR's leading bowler Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer will be the major test for Warner in this match. The right-arm fast bowler has already claimed eight wickets in IPL 2020 and has been consistent over the last three seasons. Till now, Warner has managed to score eight runs off seven balls by Archer, while the Englishman has never dismissed him. In two matches against SRH, Archer has taken three wickets.

Information Here's a look at Warner's performance against RR

Till date, against Rajasthan Royals, the Australian batsman has racked up 337 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 125.28. The tally also includes five sixes and 35 fours. He has struck three fifties as well, with a best of 77.

Warner Warner's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 132 matches, Warner has scored 4,933 runs in the competition at an average of 42.90. The southpaw has has slammed four tons and 46 fifties at a strike rate of 141.47. Notably, he has registered 477 fours and 187 sixes so far. Meanwhile, the three-time Orange Cap winner has scored 227 runs from six games this season. He has slammed two fifties.

Information How have these two sides done in IPL 2020?