Men's world number one Novak Djokovic will be up against 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros. Djokovic withstood a gutsy fightback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller to make it to the final. Earlier, Nadal swept aside Diego Schwartzman in three sets. Here we present the major details ahead of the finale.

Semis How did Nadal and Djokovic perform in the semi-finals?

Second seed Nadal is going for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and won 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in his semi-final. Meanwhile, Djokovic showed his resilience to win 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 against 22-year-old Tsitsipas, who was aiming to reach his maiden Grand Slam final.

Head-to-head Djokovic and Nadal meet for the 56th time

Djokovic and Nadal will meet for the 56th time in their careers. The Serb has a 29-26 lead in head-to-head meetings. Notably, no two men have played each other more. This will also be their ninth Grand Slam final against each other. In Slam events, Nadal has a 9-6 tally. Out of eight Slam final meetings between them, the record stands 4-4.

Slam titles Nadal aiming to equal Federer's Slam tally

Nadal has won 19 Grand Slam honors so far in his career. A win at the Roland Garros will see him clinch a 20th title, besides equaling legend Roger Federer. Nadal has won 12 French Open titles and is vying for a record 13th honor. Djokovic knows a victory will move him to 18 major titles and be two adrift of 39-year-old Federer.

Stat attack Notable stats ahead of the grand finale

Nadal has won 99 matches at Roland Garros from a total of 101. Defeating Djokovic will see him notch his 100th win here. Nadal is yet to drop a set in this year's French Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic has reached his fifth final here. He is bidding to become the first man in the Open Era to win each of the four Grand Slams twice.

Quote I need to play my best against Djokovic: Nadal

Nadal is wary of Djokovic and he knows he has to play his best tennis. "The only thing I know is to play against Novak, I need to play my best," said Nadal. "Without playing my best tennis, the situation is very difficult," he added.

